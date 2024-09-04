A comedy programme “turned into a matter of state”. This is how David Broncano has defined what has happened to him in recent months with the signing that has led him to be the flagship of RTVE. “It has been taken for granted, almost as an axiom, that Moncloa asked that this programme had to be made, and nobody questioned that. Sánchez has not asked to do this. It is not as if they bring the cousin from the town; TVE had been asking me to do things for years. I don’t know if Moncloa thinks it is good or bad, nor do I think it is relevant.” The comedian and his The revolt It is already presenting itself as part of the public service: “They have said that we are here to take advantage of the public sector, and it is the other way around, we already had a very good contract with Movistar. My intention is to add to the public sector, and I am proud to contribute with my work to make public television strong.”

What is clear is that Broncano is back. Or, in terms of his new program, he has stirred things up. In six years, the presenter has completed the cycle that goes from groundbreaking comedian in a small theater in the evening hours of Movistar Plus+, to headliner of the new season of the Spanish public broadcaster, face of the disputed pre-season schedule. prime timee. And that is how RTVE has presented it in its year-end round at the FesTVal. The uprising of humour, of discomfort and, of course, of controversy. “Importance has been given to a gigantic programme. I am a comedian and all I do is make people laugh,” he says, covering his back. He has done so, for the moment, of course, 350 kilometres from the hustle and bustle of Madrid, in the much quieter and greener capital of the Basque Country, Vitoria. And making it clear that The revolt basically will keep 90% of the extinct The resistancealthough now everything will be watched with a magnifying glass. “For the first time the programme will be watched in its entirety by more people,” the comedian acknowledged at the FesTVal in a huddle with journalists before the premiere of the programme on 9 September, in front of The anthill and Babylon Show. The ratings battle, however, is lost: “I know they are going to win.”

To get to this point, Broncano is aware, however, that his contract led the corporation into a major institutional crisis. The first negotiations on his signing led to the dismissal of the previous interim president of the public entity, Elena Sánchez, the director of general content, José Pablo López, and the general secretary, Alfonso Morales. “I did not take it with pleasure because an initial agreement had been reached. The problem is that in any channel there are fights, but this was leaked every minute. It was going to be a fluid thing, but it got so bogged down that it complicated the process, and put dozens of workers in danger,” Broncano admits. It is at this point that an interviewee who often avoids the press and takes refuge in humor and sarcasm so that not too much is known about him wanted to be serious. Although he admits that it did not affect him on a personal level, since “it goes with the job.”

Broncano admits that he is “very calm and pragmatic” and that he doesn’t get “big upsets” either, and he took the opportunity to joke about his privilege at the press conference: “I am very lucky and I am doing great. I can’t complain. I am young, strong, I have fun at work, I walk to work, I work two hours a day and it is very well paid,” although now he will have to be careful not to be late for the broadcast.

Back to the money

Following the earthquake of dismissals, a few days after the escalation of the confrontation in the RTVE corporation, and with Concepción Cascajosa as the new president, the contracting of two seasons of this format inherited from Movistar Plus+ was approved, at a rate of 14 million euros each. The budget was also the cause of numerous controversies, although each of the 150 episodes contracted for The revolt It will actually cost around 90,000 euros, less than the 130,000 per episode of the daily series. 4 starswhich previously occupied this slot. “They try to make things seem untrue about the programme, they publish that I earn 14 million a year, and I know that there are people who don’t understand this and take it for granted, that seems normal to me, but others know and use it,” he responds. Broncano has insisted that the issue of money, something so often discussed when he interviews his guests, is something that has been filled with “fake news” to attack him personally: “I was uncomfortable with the use of the controversy from different places using my name for political interests. It has unnecessarily become a matter of state seeking media, personal and partisan interests.”

Ricardo Castella, David Broncano and Grison, at the presentation of ‘La revuelta’ at the FesTVal in Vitoria. QUINTAS Photographers

The presenter, accompanied by Ricardo Castella and Grison at the press conference, took the opportunity to respond to some of the headlines or comments that have been made about the cost of the programme in recent months: “This money does not prevent the funds from being used for hospitals, the sick, or the Civil Guard. The people who spread it know it is false. TVE has a closed budget and it is not taken from one side to give money to another. The money they give us was never going to go to another item. And these comments put us in a brutal situation in which it seems that we are taking it away from the children.”

The question is how he will fare in the three-way fight. After a week and a half of broadcasting, and two nights against The anthill, Babylon Show has been established at around 6.5% of the audience share and an average of less than 800,000 viewers. This Tuesday, Carlos Latre’s program on Telecinco, with 744,000 viewers, was 12.2 points behind its direct rival, who welcomed Leo Harlem on its set, which added 2.1 million viewers. In August, the series 4 stars On La 1 he had a minimum number of viewers, with an average of 586,000, and also maintained an audience percentage of 6.4%, although in his first confrontation against Pablo Motos he remained at 5.4%, also below Latre. “This is a long-term project, it doesn’t keep me up at night, it’s impossible to compete in audience. How much did he get?” The anthill35%? They are going to win,” Broncano admits.

RTVE also gave this space of trust in the press conference: “The revolt “It is pure RTVE. On the one hand, it treats the viewer intelligently, there are many guests who would not be anywhere else (women’s sport or artists who are now international were promoted) and its participation with the public shows the diversity of Spain”, explained Agustín Alonso, content delegate: “We are not here to win. This has to lead us to believe in other screens, and not just in linear, in the young audience, in those who watch it two hours later, on RTVE Play or in fragments. That also gives us relevance”.

They are aware, this is what they are asked for and this is what they present, that The revoltas they said on their social networks —which have gone from four million users to 32,000— will be “the same shit with a different name.” The same collaborators, the same theater (“it looks like a ministry where graffiti artists have entered”) and a tone that will be maintained, although now each of his statements will be closely scrutinized. In his same chaotic environment, Broncano still did not seem to know the start time (“is it 9:40 p.m. or 9:45 p.m.”) or his first guests, although he is betting on having Mariano Rajoy in his first week “to tell us what it is like to be a property registrar and why he is a funny guy without wanting to be.” And President Pedro Sánchez? “I have no idea. But great if Sánchez, Feijóo, or whoever likes the program,” he says conciliatory.