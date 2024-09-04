His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today visited the activities of the 21st session of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which is organized by the Emirates Falconers Club under the slogan “History Weaved with an Innovative Spirit” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

During his tour of the exhibition, His Highness was briefed on the participation of a number of national pavilions and international companies in the field of hunting and equestrian industry and the innovative technologies and supplies they offer for these sports.

His Highness exchanged talks with the exhibitors about the most important developments in this field and listened to an explanation of their most prominent innovations and products participating in the exhibition.

His Highness stressed the importance of the exhibition in reviving the Emirati heritage and what it represents as a global platform for enhancing cultural interaction between peoples. His Highness stressed the interest that the UAE attaches to heritage to connect new generations with its history and cultural heritage.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of senior officials.