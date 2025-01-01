“We are made of bits of TV“, says Lalachus to David Broncano while holding a heifer stamp The Grand Prix. His television imagination transcends tonight. From Fuenlabrada has reached the top of the Puerta del Sol balcony in a broadcast that continues to bring us all together in front of the television. “Hlet’s do something at a time for once“, who sang Meccano. Although looking at the screen the discrepancy always arises. “I’m from Pedroche”, “I’m from Broncano”, “I’m from Lalachus”, “I liked it better as Anne did”, “where Ramón García is, these are not clarified.”

But, in reality, The greatest invention of television is zapping that allows us to belong to everyone. Share emotions, discovering ourselves from the difference. When TV dares to make a difference, of course. And, tonight, TVE has dared not to be afraid of generational gaps and let Broncano and Lalachus perform their own gag during the chimes. A groundbreaking broadcast reminiscent of the first of Tuesday and 13thon that same balcony and where the solemnity of the officiality of the turn of the year from TVE was transformed into an ode to the mischief that we all carry inside.

Thus Lalachus and Broncano They have broken the fourth wall for the first time on TVE from the balcony in front of the clock of the Community of Madrid. They have shown the cameras. They have shown the mess in the back room. They have even crossed the limit of recording Pedroche and Alberto Chicote, who this year premiered on a rooftop that was too close to that of Spanish Television. They have taken advantage of this circumstance, as if it were a coincidence.

Pedroche and Chicote from the RTVE balcony in Las Campanadas RTVE

Suddenly, andn a society in which polarization is tense, forcing us to choose between one or the other as a means of marketing We have seen some smiling Pedroche and Chicote greeting Broncano and Lalachus in a perfect shot of the RTVE technical team. Call me naive, but it was a beautiful moment in a broadcast that began by creating a picture for posterity with Broncano on the roof of the mythical illuminated Tío Pepe sign. Like Álex de la Iglesia’s film.

Broncano hanging from the mythical Tío Pepe poster RTVE

The script has managed to begin with the suspense of a memorable image and then go to a broadcast that has been like sneaking into a meeting between friends who seem to be clear that the tension of working for millionaire audiences will never prevent them from playing as they know how. . Even making a virtue of his weakness. However, at times, they have shown an insecurity that has given more than one the feeling that they were not going to eat the grapes quietly. And in that in Spain we are very particular.

Broncano is not one of those presenter who looks at the camera calmly. Broncano is a comedian, he is not a presenter. In fact, at the time of remembrance of the victims of Valencia it has been more transparent than ever. Because It always takes shelter in the environment of confusion. Like Carmen Sevilla did. In fact, tonight he changed his shoes live. As Carmen Sevilla already did. She did it all before.

They have played that spontaneity until the end. Even asking yourself if everything went well. The good thing about TV is that it always depends on who has their opinion. For some it will have turned out better, for others it will have been horrible. What we like is a controversy. However, what is clear is that Broncano and Lala represent young generations that celebrate life naturally. Or so it seems. Or so they try. And it shows that they have watched a lot of television. “We are made of bits of TV,” claims Lala, who has taken the helm of the broadcast from unprejudiced love for TV. Although, to be more precise, it is actually the other way around: TV is bits of what we are at every moment. TV portrays us how we are. On New Year’s Eve, too. 2025 is inaugurated. Happy and serene year to all.