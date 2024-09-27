She ended her life because her physical appearance failed to meet the standards she had set herself to achieve. The Turkish TikToker Kubra Aykut he then decided to jump off a 5-storey building due to a weight problem.

Here is the sad story of this sweet girl.

Goodbye to Kubra Aykut: the tik toker throws herself from the 5th floor of a building

Until recently Kubra was really happy and loved posting videos and content on his Tik Tok thanks to which she had become extremely famous. Unfortunately, however, things changed and the girl decided to take her own life 26 years old.

Kubra then went up to the fifth floor of a beautiful condominium Of Istanbul and threw herself into the void. There is no doubt about the hypothesis of suicide as a letter was found in which she had declared her intention to pass on to a better life following some problems that she was unable to overcome regarding her physical appearance. The girl then opted for this path, perhaps because she couldn’t find support from other people. I jumped of my own free will, I don’t want to live anymore. I have been very kind to everyone in my life, but I couldn’t feel better. Living like a good person brought me nothing. I’ve been dying for days and no one sees me, I’m leaving because I love myself very much.

Self-esteem problems in Kubra’s life: the girl could not reach the desired weight

Kubra was a very popular girl socialso much so that he has millions of followers on Tik Tok and a good part of the public also on Instagram. According to many users, the reason that could have pushed Kubra to carry out this crazy gesture is linked to his physical appearance, as recent posts are quite clear on the matter.

On several occasions the beautiful girl talked about how she couldn’t reach the ideal weight but how, on the contrary, he continued to lose weight. Perhaps this was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, but unfortunately we will never be sure. The girl will then be subjected at the autopsy in the next few hours and subsequently his funeral will be celebrated by his loved ones.

