The performances put together by Ilia Topuria during the past year have sparked reactions of all kinds in the combat sports panorama. Some great figures, who were still skeptical of what the Hispanic-Georgian could do, had to give up before the knockouts achieved by El Matador against Alexander Volkvanovski and Max Holloway in 2024, which allowed him to consolidate his featherweight belt of the UFC.

Some historical figures like Dustin Poirier and certain legends like Daniel Cormier wanted to comment on Topuria’s performance in his championship fights, pointing out that the Hispanic-Georgian’s level is elite. But if any statement has surprised, in recent times, it was that of a boxing legend, the former heavyweight champion, Mike Tysonknown for not lavishing too much publicly.

The American boxer, who recently faced YouTuber Jake Paul in a much-talked-about fight, praised Topuria’s skills, especially after finishing off a Hawaiian UFC legend who had never been knocked down. «If he knocked out Max Holloway it is for a reason. It is splendid, spectacular. Max is very hard to defeat. I want to congratulate you and keep going», declared Mike Tyson.

The stratospheric level shown by El Matador during the past season has allowed him to break down barriers and become a well-known fighter also on the other side of the pond. Without a doubt, 2025 is a year to consolidate your legacy and seek to leave your mark on a historical level within the UFC. That will involve defending, at least, his title once again, and trying to attack the double belt, that is, the lightweight belt.