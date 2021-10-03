In recent days, since the legal situation favored her and took the turn she had been waiting for so much, Britney Spears’ life has been very hectic. The artist was able to free herself from the control of her father, who had her custody and managed all aspects of her professional and private life.

Apparently, fellow songwriter Britney Spears wouldn’t be back on stage for a while, after everything that happened. This is due to the fact that during the legal battle she had against her father, Britney assured that “she would not give a concert again” if Jamie Spears continued as her legal guardian.

This whole situation was physically and mentally exhausting, according to all the details that became known after the trial. In them, it reveals that the father of the ‘Princess of pop’ had her totally controlled. This ranged from managing all profits, which meant that the proceeds did not go to Britney directly, but to Jamie. Even the interference that she also exerted in the interpreter’s communications with anyone in her environment.

Last Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny ruled in favor of the artist. However, Spears will remain under the tutelage of Jody Montgomery, who will take care of her personal and medical affairs. In addition, a separate guardianship was also left at the same hearing with an accountant chosen by the star’s legal team.