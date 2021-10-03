The frightened three- and ten-year-olds asked their father for help. In San Martino another mother in trouble for leaving her daughter in the car

Genoa – She left her two sons aged three and ten alone at home to go dancing with her friends. For this reason, a mother was denounced by the carabinieri of the Sampierdarena station at the end of an investigation taken after reporting the ex-husband who contacted the carabinieri denouncing how the two children had contacted him worried and frightened at being left alone by their mother inside the house.