British MPs approve sanctioning Boris Johnson for lying to Parliament

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The former prime minister lied about illegal parties during the pandemic lockdown.
British deputies agreed on Monday by an overwhelming majority to sanction Boris Johnsonby approving a report that concluded that the former prime minister deliberately lied about the illegal parties held during the confinements decreed by the covid-19 pandemic.
The sanctions provided for in the report, which include the prohibition for Johnson to access Parliament, were validated by 354 deputies.
Only seven voted against and many conservatives, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, abstained.
(Developing).
