“Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are not going to get married”: “bombshell” about Shakira’s ex-boyfriend

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are the news of the moment in the world of entertainment. The former Barcelona player and his girlfriend have appeared in different headlines in the tabloids due to information that they are going to announce their marriage in the coming days.

According to what Spanish media such as ‘Telecinco’, ‘Informalia’, ‘Vanitatis’ and others have replied, the former Barcelona player would have thought of announcing his wedding next Saturday, as part of the union between his brother Marc and his partner.

However, when it was announced that everything was ready and that the details were already being prepared, Lorena Vásquez, who reported with Laura Fa the scoop on the separation of Shakira and Piqué a year ago, came out to tell an authorized version.

Contrary to what the rumors say, “Piqué and Clara will not marry”. At least for now, he told her.

‘Piqué and Clara Chía will not get married’

Shakira, Clara Chia and Piqué. Photo: Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC / Social networks.

This Monday, Vásquez, an authoritative voice on the matter, categorically assured that “At the moment there is no wedding, that (Piqué and Clara Chía) are not preparing anything.”

“Everything has come out after they went to fix a jewel, but it has nothing to do with a ring,” added Vásquez, in the edition of ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’, a well-known entertainment program.



“Gerard’s environment assures me that they are not going to get married”Vásquez asserted.

Piqué is currently in Miami, leaving his children at Shakira’s house, according to Vásquez.

