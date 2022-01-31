British Foreign Secretary Liz Trace said she has contracted the coronavirus and is self-isolating at home. Trass, who announced plans in parliament on Monday to toughen sanctions on Russia if Ukraine invaded, was due to visit Kiev this week as part of diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis. Terrace said on «Tuesday».
Russia Lavrov’s letter: Russia accuses Western countries of failing to comply with OSCE agreements and urges all countries to answer to Russia for their own sake, not in blocs
“Either there is security for everyone or there is no security for anyone,” Lavrov notes.Russian the State Department released a...
