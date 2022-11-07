But British experts refuted this advice, and said that wet hair has nothing to do with how likely an individual is to catch a cold.

They explained this by saying that respiratory viruses that cause the common cold are transmitted through body fluids such as coughing and sneezing.

In this context, the real reason behind getting colds in the winter is spending more time in poorly ventilated places, or sitting near people who have colds, as these conditions are what cause viruses to grow.

To avoid colds in the winter, experts advise following a healthy and balanced diet, of fruits and vegetables, and drinking enough orange juice, because it contains vitamin C, which fights viruses and speeds up the healing process.

Among the vitamins that help boost health and immunity before winter:

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Vitamin A

Helps beat winter colds and boost immune cells and growth.

Vitamin C

A nutrient recommended by experts in the winter season, it can stimulate immune cells into action and protect the body.

zinc