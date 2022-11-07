California.- Rihanna I knew that if I was going to return to the stage less than a year after give birth to their first child, the performance would have to surpass anything he had done before. That special something turned out to be the next halftime show of the Super Bowl 2023. “It was now or never for me,” she said.

“If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” said the multiple Grammy winner.

Singer had previously refused to act in the halftime show 2019 in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. But in a recent interview ahead of her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” Rihanna said the timing and circumstances this time around were right for her.

“It was a challenge that I accepted. It was a bigger stage than anything I’ve ever done,” she said.

After the NFL announced at the end of September that Rihanna would headline the February show, hopeful rumors spread about a long-awaited new album, which she has been teasing for the past few years. Her latest album “ANTI” was released in 2016.

“The minute I announced this, I was like, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to go to work,’” she recalled.

Despite her quick return to the public eye after giving birth, Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have kept details about their baby private. The two have yet to share his name or any photos of him.

“We just haven’t gotten to it yet, really. We have only been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with something like dating,” she said.

In addition to adjusting to life as a new mom, Rihanna said she’s been busy getting through “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” which won an Emmy and featured a long list of high-profile stars.

“It’s always a challenge to beat the previous one,” he said. “Next year is actually going to be the biggest challenge because this year was a big-scale show and I don’t know how we’re going to get through it, but we’re going to have to try.”

This year’s show features performances by Anitta, Maxwell and others, as well as a long list of guest appearances, including Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The AP interview with Rihanna came before news leaked that Johnny Depp was scheduled to participate.

Some people unhappy with Depp’s legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard called for a boycott of the line. Rihanna if Depp was part of the show.

The “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” will be available to stream Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video.