And the British Health Security Agency reported on Saturday that the infections in Omicron amounted to 24,968 injuries as of 1800 GMT on December 17, an increase of more than ten thousand injuries from what was recorded in the previous twenty-four hours.

As of December 16, the number of deaths infected with the Omicron strain reached seven, up from one case, according to previous data from the British Health Security Agency, which was until December 14.

And the number of hospitalized Omicrons increased from 65 to 85.

On Saturday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced a “major event” in the British capital due to the spread of Omicron.

A state of “major event” is declared when something occurs that results in a series of serious consequences that require special action, the aim of which is to prompt the authorities in London to unite and support each other to reduce the disruption of services in the city.

Khan had previously announced a case of a “big event” in London on January 8, after a wave of Corona virus infections also broke out, but he returned and canceled it a month later, with the number of infections declining.

“The rise in omicron infections across our capital is very worrying, so we are once again declaring a case of a major event due to the threat posed by COVID-19 to our city,” Khan said.

He added: “It is right that the major agencies in London are working closely together to reduce the impact on our city, including by helping to protect the biovaccination programme.”