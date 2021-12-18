A girl named Alina, from Heidelberg, Germany, revealed the strange story, in a video on her account with the “Tik Tok” application.

According to the newspaper “Daily Mail”, Alina said that she was surprised, days before the wedding, by her friend “the bride”, and she told her that she had withdrawn her invitation to attend the wedding.

Alina confirmed that the reason was that she appeared “extraordinarily beautiful” in the party dress, which the bride chose for her herself.

Alina published her pictures in the blue and brown dress, and said that the bride was worried that Alina’s beauty would “overwhelm” her on her wedding day, so she decided to withdraw her wedding invitation.

Alina’s video spread widely on Tik Tok, and the video in which she told the story gained 5 million views within days.

Many activists on the application criticized the behavior of the “bride”, stressing that she is an “unreal friend”, because a true friend will be happy when his friends appear beautifully.

Alina confirmed that although she felt “betrayed” by her close friend, she loved the dress very much and got very beautiful pictures from “this experience”.