Britain In Britain, four children have died in a building fire in Sutton, London

In Britain four children have died in a building fire in Sutton, a suburb of London, a spokesman for the fire department said on Thursday.

The fire brigade was alerted to the scene on Thursday at 9 pm Finnish time. According to a report from the fire department, eight fire trucks and about 60 members of the fire department set out to put out the building fire. According to the press release, they were faced with a strong fire that spread throughout the ground floor.

Rescue personnel gave resuscitation to four children found inside, but the children were later pronounced dead in hospital.

“This incident has left everyone deep in grief,” said a fire department spokesman Andy Roe.

“My thoughts are with the children’s families and friends, the entire local community, and all those affected by this fire,” he continued.