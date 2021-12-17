by Tina Bellon

(Reuters) – Motional, a Hyundai and Aptiv autonomous vehicle joint venture, announced Thursday entry into the food delivery market in partnership with Uber in California.

Motional said it will begin driverless food delivery service via the Uber Eats app in Santa Monica in early 2022.

The companies did not say whether the partnership will be expanded to other locations. But Motional’s president, Karl Iagnemma, said in a statement that the joint venture was seeing “many long-term opportunities to further deploy Motional’s technology on the Uber platform.”

Deliveries will be made in Hyundai’s IONIQ-5 all-electric vehicles, converted to operate autonomously. A spokesman said a security driver will be present inside the vehicles.

Asked whether Uber Eats customers would have to walk to their vehicles to get their food, the spokesman said the companies would share more details about the service before launch.

Motional has been operating a robot taxi pilot program in Las Vegas with Uber rival Lyft for the past three years. In November, Motional and Lyft said they would launch a completely driverless shuttle service in Las Vegas in 2023.

