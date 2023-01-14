British newspaper readers Daily Mail were dissatisfied with the plans of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to supply tanks to Ukraine. This is evidenced by the comments left on January 14 under the publication of the publication.

We are talking about an article that says that the UK will send a tank squadron of 12 Challenger 2 to Ukraine. It notes that this move could push Berlin to provide Kyiv with Leopard 2.

“How about we try to have peace talks?” a user with the nickname Grippy asks.

“What about money for this country? She’s on her knees!” Ms Daisy wrote.

“So many deaths on both sides, I think most people want peace, but there seem to be some who don’t,” adds sammy151.

“Listen to the citizens of this country and stop!” Norwichfunnyman addresses the British authorities.

On January 11, the British government confirmed that London intended to transfer tanks to Kyiv. Sunak instructed Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to discuss with the allies in the coming weeks further actions, as well as assistance to Ukraine. A day earlier, a spokesman for the Prime Minister of Great Britain reported that a final decision on this issue had not been made.

On January 10, retired British Air Vice-Marshal Sean Bell opined that British Challenger 2 tanks might be useless in Ukraine as they are too difficult to operate.

Western countries have increased military support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.

