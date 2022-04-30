Britain British MP said to watch porn in courtroom, complaint led to investigation and demands for resignation

On Thursday, another Conservative MP, Imran Khan, announced his resignation from parliament. He had been convicted a couple of weeks earlier of sexual violence against a 15-year-old boy.

Britannian Conservative MP Neil Parishia an investigation has been launched into whether he has watched porn on his telephone in the Chamber of Deputies, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) says.

Earlier this week, two female MPs have complained to a parliamentary body investigating allegations of sexual harassment.

Parish has been said to have watched porn while those women MPs sat near him. The matter came to light last Tuesday, but it was not yet known at that time who the women were accused of.

Parish has been temporarily ousted from his parliamentary group. If he is found guilty of violating Parliament’s rules, he may be apologized or even dismissed.

Parish has not agreed to resign from Parliament or from a committee that focuses on the environment, food and rural affairs.

“I look forward to the results of the study,” he told reporters in a video released by the BBC.

The reporter asks in the video if Parish may have accidentally opened the porn site, to which he replied, “Yes. But let the research find out. ”

Parish didn’t want to say what he thought about porn in general.

Parish, 65, is a farmer from Somerset in the south-west of England. He was previously a Member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2009, after which he has been sitting in his national parliament.

Labor Group Leader Thangam Debbonaire accused the Conservative Party of trying to conceal Parish’s “disgusting behavior”. He said conservatives have done the same with previous scandals.

“There’s a government here that’s rotting from head to toe. Britain deserves better, ”he said According to The Guardian.

Vice-Chairman of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper in turn, demanded by the Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnsonia to intervene and demand the resignation of Parish immediately.

See also Alfa Tonale Edizione Speciale now also for NL (+price) Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan arrived on April 8 to be found guilty of sexual assault on a 15-year-old boy.

In Britain scandals in which politicians have been suspected of sexual harassment have been seen at fairly regular intervals. In 2017, the country was shocked by allegations of abuse by as many as dozens of politicians.

This Thursday, a Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan announced his resignation from Parliament. He had been convicted a couple of weeks earlier of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy.