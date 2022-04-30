Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination at the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination won the Ramadan Cup for the 2022 Futsal Football Championship, which was organized by the Sports Clubs Department of the Foundation as part of the activities and events on the occasion of the Holy Month.

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Foundation, handed over the championship cup and medals for the first place to the winning team.

In the final match, Abu Dhabi Club defeated the Al-Hamm team, which won the second place and silver medals with a score of five goals to three, while the third place and bronze medals went to the Agricultural Rehabilitation Department team after its victory over the Future team in the match to determine the third and fourth places with a clean goal. .

Ahmed Salem Al Shamsi, director of the Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination at the Zayed Higher Organization, said that the tournament was held over two days in the gymnasium at the foundation’s headquarters in the Mafraq area, and eight teams from the organization’s career cadres participated in it, with the aim of enhancing communication between the organization’s employees during the month of Ramadan, and creating a spirit of sports competition among them.

The competitions were held in the knockout system of the quarter-finals, where in the first match the Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination team defeated the “Al-Aynawi” team with six goals to two, and in the second match, the Agricultural Rehabilitation Team defeated the General Secretariat team by penalty kicks, three goals to one after a tie in time. The original match was played with one goal for each team, and in the third match, the Future team defeated the Abu Dhabi Autism Center team with two goals to one, and in the fourth match, the Al-Hamm team defeated the Al-Taawun team with a clean goal.

In the semi-finals, the Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination team defeated the Agricultural Rehabilitation Team with a penalty shootout, five to four, while the Determination Team defeated the Future Team by three goals to two. In the match for the third and fourth places, the Agricultural Rehabilitation Team defeated the Future Team with a clean goal. To win the bronze medal.