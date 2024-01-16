A large-scale project The Brightline high-speed train line that will connect Las Vegas with California will require the participation of 11,000 workers to build its 350 kilometers of roads. In southern Nevada, 3,000 construction and trade workers will be hired to develop the 50-mile section in Las Vegas.

For recruitment, priority will be given to apprenticeship programs, job connections and prisoner transition programs to fill vacant positions. Nevada residents interested in apprenticeship programs or a career in construction and trades You can get more information on the Southern Nevada Building and Trades Unions (SNBTU) website.

The project received the green light thanks to a US$3,000,000,000 federal grant approved in December 2023. Work will begin in summer 2024 with the goal of completion by summer 2028, coinciding with the Los Angeles Olympic Games. Commissioner Michael Naft of Clark County, Nevada, told Fox that various obstacles have already been overcome, such as land use and rights of way, making the project a reality.

The Las Vegas section will begin at the future station site and extend south to the California border. Crews from the Golden State will begin work at several sites simultaneously, eventually meeting up with the Nevada team. The project is expected to generate significant economic benefits for both states.

California's Brightline train will link Las Vegas and Los Angeles Photo: www.gobrightline.com

What will the Brightline train from Las Vegas to California be like?

The Brightline train from Las Vegas to California will be a high-speed train line that will connect the two cities in approximately two and a half hours. The train will have a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour and will have 10 stations in total, including one in downtown Las Vegas, one in Los Angeles and one in Anaheim.

The project is being developed by All Aboard Florida, a private railroad company. Expected benefits of the Brightline train from Las Vegas to California include: