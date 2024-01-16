A bluer Prema

2024 will be a year of great expectations for two Italian drivers, who will take part in the most important preparatory F1 championships at the wheel of a compatriot team like Press. While Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his absolute debut in Formula 2, moving directly from the European Formula Regional by 'skipping' the Formula 3in the latter category we will instead witness the second season of Gabriele Minithe first with the Grisignano di Zocco team.

The long-awaited return

For the Sicilian driver, in reality, it will not be an absolute debut at the wheel of one of the most successful teams ever in the major national and European categories. The 19-year-old, who will blow out 20 candles in March, actually won the championship Italian F4 precisely with Prema in 2020, becoming the youngest ever to reach this milestone at just 15 years old. From there, the growth of him with ART Grand Prix and Hitecha team with which he made his debut in F3 last championship after officially joining Alpine Academy. A pole straight away in his first outing of the season in Bahrain complete with victory, which was only lost due to a time penalty. A 'double' then actually achieved in the prestigious Monte Carlo, with a third success in the Sprint Race in Hungary.

The competitiveness of the team

Results which therefore convinced Prema to focus on him again for 2024, with a line-up completed by Dino Beganovic and Arvin Lindblad: “I think it is something really exciting – declared the Palermo native in an interview reported by the official F3 website – we know the team is fast. It was so in 2023, 2022, 2021, and it has always been so in Formula 3 in the past. Always very competitive, which is obviously very good. We have already been together in the past, in F4, where we won the championship together. Their way of working is really excellent. I am probably the best school you could have with so much data and information. It's always good to have more data to be able to improve, together with very strong teammates like Dino and Arvid, and for me as a rider.”

The environment and goals

The return to Prema (which actually already happened with the 3rd place in November in the Macau GP) will not only be a great motivation to be able to aim for high-level results, but will also constitute an advantage in other aspects: “When I was with Hitech, we were already like a family, because we spent a year together and worked in Formula Regional Asia – he added – but with Prema we are returning to where I have already been. For example, my engineer is the one I worked with in Formula 4, so he's always nice to go back to the first year of my single-seater careerwhich brings me great memories because it went very well”. Minì will therefore be at the wheel of a team that has won in F3 in recent years with Schwartzman, Dennis and Hauger, with the main objective of being able to add to this list: “In terms of pace, I don't think we'll be bad – he concluded – race pace has been pretty decent in testing, I just need to max it out every time I get in the car. The goal, especially if it's my second year, is demonstrate that you can be fast and try to fight for the title. This year we will have to fight even more, and we already know it. We will do our best and hope for better too.”