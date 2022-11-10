A fresh wind has been blowing over Lake Como for some time now. After the successful entry of the V85 TT, it is now up to the V100 Mandello to put Moto Guzzi back on the map.

The V100 Mandello is, especially for Guzzi, a groundbreaking engine in several respects. Most notable is of course the all-new developed 1.045cc 90° V-twin which for the first time in the history of the brand is equipped with, hold on, liquid cooling! In Italy that is equivalent to swearing in St. Peter’s Basilica and ordering pineapple on your pizza. Pure sacrilege. Or not? After all, Guzzi also has to keep up with the times (and Euro5 rating). Ultimately, the longitudinally mounted twin cylinder kicks it up to 115 hp at 8,700 rpm and peak torque of 105 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

If your eye has fallen on the radiator, you will also have noticed that the exhaust bends do not leave the cylinder heads along the front, but along the side. In other words, the engineers have turned the heads 90°; the inlet side is now on the inside (hidden from view under the tank) and the outlet side on the side. Optically it takes some getting used to, but it has two practical advantages: the legroom has increased considerably and the intake route is now much more efficient. Win win. It’s almost so obvious that you wonder why they didn’t come up with that sooner…

And it works. Getting on is a piece of cake anyway with a saddle height of 815 mm and once on board it all feels very good, as I notice when we let a few smooth highway kilometers roll under the wheels. The seating position is nicely balanced with a pleasant knee angle, handlebar halves exactly at the right height, a wide and well-padded saddle and pleasant wind protection.

That brings us seamlessly to the next novelty on this Mandello V100: the adaptive aerodynamics. Apart from the electrically adjustable windshield (top), this Guzzi also works with two deflectors on either side of the tank. They open from a certain speed and close again as soon as you drive 20 km/h slower. Whether it really makes a difference is difficult to estimate due to the lack of serious highway miles, but Guzzi says that deflectors and window together account for 22% less wind pressure.

With the short stretch of highway behind us, it is now time for the real steering lanes. We should immediately note that the Mandello S is equipped with semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension all round as standard. The standard version works with an analog Kayaba set. The S also features a two-tone paint scheme, up/down quickshifter, tire pressure gauge, heated grips and Guzzi MIA for smartphone connectivity.

The semi-active Öhlins offers you a broad spectrum; from ‘very comfortable’ in Touring mode to ‘sporty stiff’ in Sport and everything in between. Guzzi has already prepared a few things in the four driving modes, but if you want a little less damping or a little more support when braking, you can also fine-tune that yourself.

In practice, the suspension smoothes the occasionally pockmarked Italian asphalt nicely tight, although I do miss some feeling in the front – especially when the pace is increased. In the meantime, with the driving mode in Sport, we tie the cornering sections together at a brisk pace. The Guzzi is typically such a ‘false slow’, it goes faster than you think. That is of course partly due to the character of the fat twin with its relatively long stroke, at the same time you would expect a bit more pepper at the bottom.

The same goes for overtakes; don’t think that while surfing on a big torque wave you will whiz past a truck, you will have to actively look for more motor fire in the gearbox. Once you have found that (beyond the 3,500 rpm), the V100 also seriously takes off, but you secretly expect something more from below… Moreover, all that emphasizes the moderately operating six-speed gearbox. The front brakes work excellently, the subtle interplay between the radial Brembo brake cylinder and ditto calipers never asks for more than two fingers. Unfortunately the rear brake disappoints, the thing lacks feeling and power.

Conclusion

With the V100 Mandello, Guzzi follows the set course of the V85 TT; that of a nicely balanced engine with a fine finish, excellent ergonomics, rich basic equipment and – oh so important – a very sympathetic appearance. There are engines that perform better, but which you immediately forget after a ride. There is absolutely no question of that on this Guzzi, it really gets under your skin. If you have sporty ambitions, the V100 lacks some engine fire and the gearbox is one for go-getters. Consider for yourself which category you belong to, but however you look at it: as a complete all-rounder, this V100 Mandello really hits the mark.

Read the full report KickXstart November 2022 and Motorcyclist November 2022

Pros and cons

+ Nicely made

+ Pleasant all-rounder

+ Great ergonomics

– Blok misses ‘oomph’ from below

– Viscous gearbox

– Soft rear brake

Engine: 1.042cc, 4 cl./cyl., liquid-cooled 90° V-twin

Bore x Stroke: 96 x 72 mm

Compression Ratio: 12.6:1

Max. power: 115 hp @ 8,700 rpm

Max. torque: 105 Nm @ 6,750 rpm

Seat height: 815 mm

Tank capacity: 17 l.

Weight: 233 kg (roadworthy)

Price Belgium: € 17,999 (standard: € 15,499)

Price in the Netherlands: € 20,299 (standard: € 17,399)

Text Randy van der Wal • Photography Moto Guzzi