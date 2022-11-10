The official line-up ofAston Martin for the 2o23 it will see the new signer Fernando Alonso as Lance Stroll’s new teammate, but for the British team the replacement of Sebastian Vettel with the Spanish bi-world champion will not be the only novelty: as third guide, in fact, the team will be able to count on the Brazilian’s work Felipe Drugovichwho became Formula 2 champion this year with one round to spare.

However, the transition from the cadet series of Formula 1 to the Circus took place last week on the circuit of Silverstonewhere the 22 year old played his absolute first laps behind the wheel of the Aston Martin. For obvious regulatory reasons, Drugovich tested the AMR21, that is the single-seater used by the team last season, completing more than 300 km. An experience, made even more complex by the rain, which helped the Brazilian to make his debut in an official weekend at Abu Dhabiwhere he will take part in PL1 instead of Stroll: “It was incredible to have my first experience with a Formula 1 car – has explained – I learned a lot and did all the work and mileage needed to be ready for Abu Dhabi. The weather was not good, but we did a lot of laps on the dry tires before running on the wet ones at the end of the day. The performance of the car was truly impressive: the fluidity of gear changesfor example, and lateral grip allow you to bring a lot of speed into corners. I enjoyed the day a lot, it was my first opportunity to start working with the team on the track ”.

NEWS: @FelipeDrugovich got his first taste of # F1 power last week, completing over 300km in the AMR21 at @SilverstoneUK. Felipe has now completed the requirements to be granted a Super License and will drive the AMR22 in FP1 at the #AbuDhabiGP. Tap to find out more. – Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@ AstonMartinF1) November 10, 2022

The team principal is also satisfied Mike Krackwho commented on Drugovich’s ‘first steps’ with an F1 car: “He did a great job – he added – he quickly adapted to the car and changing conditions, and was already on pace after a handful of laps. He is an intelligent driver, he worked well with the engineering team and impressed us with his professionalism, his performance and his feedback ”.