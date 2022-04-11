In addition to the SE and S versions of the Versys, there is now also the Versys 1000-without-more. The idea is that for quite a bit less money you get a little less value, but in the end you still have a lot of engine left. Is that true?

So you could say that there is no fuss about this standard Versys 1000. For example, the electronic suspension of the SE shines through its absence and the TFT screen has also disappeared, and with it the connectivity with your mobile phone. Instead: a Versys dashboard that we remember from a few years ago, including poor readability. Still, it all works out fine in the end. For example, the quickshifter is still there (only ‘up’ and no longer ‘down’) as well as cruise control, four-stage adjustable traction control (KTRC) and lean angle-sensitive ABS. In short, ‘basic’ is a rather flexible term.

Of course, the basic Versys 1000 still has the sixteen-valve 1.043cc four-in-line that we know from the Z1000 that has since disappeared from the line-up. 120 hp at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm at 7,500 rpm are not a performance that you immediately fall back from, but this is a block that does better than the numbers on paper suggest. So you rarely have to look for those speeds to keep the hallway nice. The four-cylinder catapults you effortlessly from bend to bend and makes covering long distances child’s play.

When I start my ride, it is chilly and cold. I hate thick winter gloves, and I pay a price for that on the Versys 1000: I soon feel the blood vessels in my fingers constrict, which will definitely end up in blue fingertips. Unfortunately, the mounted Grand Tourer Pack does not contain handguards, nor heated grips. Kawa does have these in its range, but in this case they are optional.

The route first takes me about fifty kilometers on the highway. A great excuse to switch on cruise control and take my hands off the wheel for 49 kilometers and tuck it away behind the adjustable, sturdy windshield that just barely covers my entire body. As I drive for miles without hands, I notice that I let the Versys change lanes very easily without using the steering wheel. As soon as I leave the highway and my steering wheel so really have to take in my hands, that feeling does not diminish.

The Versys 1000 shows itself quite fond of corners and is also wonderfully neutral and stable. With 250 kilos ready to drive (without suitcases), you can’t really call the Versys 1000 a lightweight, but it manages to hide its kilos well. This basic Versys does without the electronically controlled suspension of the SE, but that is not a loss. The Versys 1000 delivers a near-perfect mix of ‘smooth comfort’ and ‘firm enough to stay tight anytime, anywhere’, ensuring that the Kawa gives you instant confidence.

If necessary, you can adjust the rear spring preload via the adjusting knob; but with only myself and empty suitcases on board, I don’t feel the need to do so. The handling combined with the effortless performance engine makes the Versys a bike that seems to easily disappear: it takes care of the heavy work without murmuring so that the rider can concentrate completely on the road.

Conclusion

Okay, the dashboard is dated and for things like heated grips you have to be in the options list, but the base is really nice. The block is a gem that feels wonderfully full, while the pleasant steering behavior allows you to roll under you with confidence, regardless of the tightness of corners. And that for such a price. You wonder whether all that electronic fuss of the S and SE is necessary to put down a really good motorcycle. Let’s say that the whole corona frenzy confronts us in more ways than one with being forced to go back to basics. And that is certainly not a bad thing in the case of the Versys 1000.

Pros and cons

+ Price/quality

+ Effortlessly powerful block

+ Nice steering behavior

– Readability dashboard

– Weighs a bit…

– Handguards and heated grips optional

Read the full test Motorcyclist March 2022 and KickXstart April 2022†

Technical data

Kawasaki Versys 1000

Engine: 1.043cc, 4 k./cyl., liquid-cooled inline four

Bore x Stroke: 77 x 56 mm

Compression Ratio: 10.3:1

max. power: 120 hp / 9,000 rpm

max. torque: 102 Nm/7,500 rpm

Weight: 250 kg (roadworthy)

Seat height: 840 mm

Tank capacity: 21 l.

Colours: Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black

Price Netherlands: € 13,890,-

Price Belgium: € 12,999,-

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Photography Jonathan Godin