If you are looking for a pair of gaming headsets, or are starting to think about the summer heat that will soon reach our peninsula and the heat produced by your gaming headphones, the Logitech G33 K / DA 3 could be for you, especially now that they are on offer at a super attractive price!

Currently you can buy the Logitech G333 K / DA earphones for € 34.99 instead of € 51.99, thus saving € 17, equal to 33% of the total price. But let’s find out why these earbuds may be the right ones.

Logitech G333 K / DA: why buy them

The earphones are part of a Logitech line created in collaboration with Riot Games and in particular with the K / DAa virtual musical group made up of characters from the famous League of Legends video game, and is a product aimed precisely at gamers.

The connection is made via a connector jack 3.5 mm and are therefore compatible with many different platforms, in the package there is also an adapter for USB-C sockets that extends even more compatibility with smartphones and consoles such as the Nintendo Switch.

In the earphones there are two drivers that allow you to obtain clear highs and deep lows, the rubber tips are available in 3 sizes and are made of soft silicone, and are also made of resistant materials, such as the aluminum casing.

In view of the summer heat, these headphones can certainly be great playmates, but don’t wait too long as the offer is expected to end within two days and could even be removed early if stocks are out.