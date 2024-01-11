Bridges of cooperation…the path to peace

This is how leadership moves towards the world, and this is how it charts the paths to peace through bridges of cooperation with all peace-loving peoples of the world.

The statements of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, during his visit to the Republic of India, place the ships of travel at the ports of truth, and move the UAE’s policy to a global reality, in which the need for clarity of vision and rigor in achieving lofty goals has become an imperative. It is urgent, and there is no room for procrastination and arrogance. What the UAE says today it does and what it declares has become a decree on the forehead of relations with countries. Talk about the UAE’s relationship with India is a talk of reality and pivotal matters, as India today represents a rising country, starting from deep-rooted historical relations. In the human conscience between the Emirati and Indian peoples, which requires emphasizing this relationship, consolidating it, rooting it and deepening it, and following the path of history. History is a book whose lines we humans write, and we place bright words between the folds of its pages, and we are the ones who fill it with ink, so that the words continue to be malleable in drawing. The ideal image of relationships overflowing with love, honesty, loyalty, and belonging to truths that cannot be erased by the waters of the Indian Ocean.

The statements of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan put things into perspective, and the UAE’s diplomacy has always worked to consolidate these statements, follow their guidance, and confirm their importance, as the UAE today has become in the global ocean the compass of peace, the cradle of love and harmony, and the home of the bright ideas that It guides everyone who follows the path of healthy relationships and without evil, selfish purposes, or malicious intentions.

(The UAE supports building bridges of cooperation to contribute to achieving development and prosperity)… Words made by His Highness, and they fall from the heart like clouds on tree branches, and make the idea a garden of fields full of lush green.

This is how the Emirates are, moving for centuries towards the world, carrying the values ​​and principles of the founding builder, with a heart that believes that what the late departed’s feelings were filled with is the book preserved in the conscience of the Emirati people, leadership and people, because they are the principles brought by the heavenly religions, and fulfilled by the messengers and prophets. The words of His Highness the President of the State grow in our souls the herbs of life, and color our souls with the love of a healthy relationship with others, built on constants that do not fade and do not deviate from the solid foundations laid by the leadership, reviving a history that began with the emergence of this state, and the feelings of its people carried by those geniuses. The first who created the glory of the desert, irrigated the soil of the earth with their sweat, provided the palm tree with the most beautiful dreams, and made travel ships and deep dives from palm fronds and leaves.

Today we are reaping the fruits of what we gained from the first generation, and following the path of wise leadership, the caravan continues and achieves great achievements, with confidence, stability and strength.