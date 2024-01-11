German Vice-Chancellor, Economy Minister and Green Party head Robert Habeck thanked the security services who protected him from angry farmers last week. He noted in a conversation with the TV channel RTLthat the work was done excellently, despite the numerical advantage of the protesters, and called on farmers to remember the rule of law.

“I would like to make a distinction between farmers who demonstrate for fair wages, good economic conditions and even against the federal government. And by people (…) who protest against democracy, the rule of law or against the state. The latter should not happen,” he said on January 9 on the RTL Direkt program.

Habek also noted the assistance of security services on the ferry in connection with the incident with farmers. Last week, the minister was returning from vacation, but was unable to get off at the Schlütziel pier. There was a crowd of more than 100 disgruntled farmers who were not happy with the government's intention to cancel subsidies. Some demonstrators tried to break into the ferry, but the police used pepper spray.

“Those in charge of passenger safety or safety in general did an excellent job in a situation where they were outnumbered,” Habeck was quoted as saying.RIA News“

The minister admitted that the government's plans to cancel subsidies are indeed painful for farmers, but other government decisions sometimes cause inconvenience to people, he added.

“The problem is that they [фермерам] It is very difficult to bear the costs of production, because prices are always set not by them, but by discounters, large meat and dairy plants. And this structural problem should be talked about,” Habeck added.

On January 4, it became known that several dozen protesters in northern Germany tried to break onto the ferry in order to personally communicate with the Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of the Federal Republic of Germany, Robert Habeck, who was on board. The minister invited several demonstrators to board the docked ferry to answer their questions, but they refused.

On January 1, the head of the French People's Republican Union party, Francois Asselineau, said that German farmers are increasingly going on open strikes due to Ukrainian interference in the country's agriculture and markets.

On December 28, the Schwäbische Zeitung newspaper stated that the German economy was heading towards a decline following the path of Italy. This statement was made by economist Daniel Stelter, assessing the failures of recent decades, the wrong priorities of the current political course and the difficult international situation.

On December 23, a member of the economic council under the German government, Monika Schnitzer, proposed, in addition to reducing tax benefits, to increase income tax in the country in order to more extensively support Ukraine with military supplies. She pointed out that the special events that are taking place today “require special measures.”