Briatore’s press conference

In Alpine hospitality, on the Saturday of the Dutch Grand Prix, Flavio Briatore met with journalists, for the first official press conference since his return to Formula 1 as executive consultant of the team. And the Turin manager immediately wanted to clear the field of any insinuation: “There is nothing to sell, in fact we would like to buy. If there was the possibility we would buy another team! Some things are very clear and among these is Luca De Meo’s desire not to sell the team. “Questions on this topic are over.”

Energetic and muscular as ever, Briatore also addressed the issue of the many recent changes in Alpine head on: “There was no management. And I think that was the problem. At some point the wrong managers were chosen and the list was quite long. Enstone is difficult to manage, it is a monster, you cannot manage it from Paris or who knows where. It needs a daily presence”.

Oakes’ Choice

One of Briatore’s first moves in his new role at Alpine was to hire Oliver Oakes as team principal – the second youngest in history after Christian Horner -: “Ollie is enthusiastic, young and ambitious. That’s what we need. To lift the team we need young people and people with a lot of passion for their work”.