Rodrigo Buenaventura, president of the CNMV, in an archive image in Congress

He considers that having this information is “important” so that Sabadell shareholders can make a decision



12/05/2024



Updated at 1:21 p.m.





The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) will not give the green light to BBVA’s takeover bid for Banco Sabadell until the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) concludes its analysis of the operation and announces the …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only