Brennero streaming and live tv: where to watch the first episode

This evening, Monday 16 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 the first episode of Brennero will be broadcast, the new TV series directed by Davide Marengo and Giuseppe Bonito which starts from a real and intriguing idea from the past (The Night of Fires, in 1961, when Tyrolean terrorists started a series of attacks to obtain the re-annexation of Südtirol). Where to watch Brennero live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Monday evenings at 9:30 pm on Rai 1.

Brenner live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Brennero, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? In total, four episodes will be broadcast: the first on Monday 16 September 2024; the fourth and final on Monday 7 October 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):