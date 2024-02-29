The Ministry of Health (Sedesa) of Mexico City has begun the intensive vaccination campaign against measles in 2024where it plans to vaccinate more than 10 thousand minors.

The health initiative started this Wednesday, February 28 in all Health Centers from 9:00 a.m., marking the official start of an effort to immunize the child population and some adults.

The Ministry of Health reported that the vaccine that they will apply is the Triple Viral or SRP, which provides protection against measles, rubella and mumps, so infants will strengthen their system against other diseases.

It should be noted that in addition to the child population, the People between 10 and 39 years old who do not yet have the vaccine will be able to receive the biological Double Viral, offering protection against measles and rubella.

Campaign duration and scope

The intensive campaign of the Ministry of Health in CDMX lasts ten days, during which it is expected to immunize more than 10 thousand minors. However, for all of 2024, more than 126 thousand vaccines are available to guarantee effective coverage.

Currently, vaccination coverage with this biological reaches 85 percent, according to the Rapid Vaccination Coverage Survey (ERCV) 2023, and has the objective of seeking to improve this rate and strengthen immunization against measles in Mexico City.