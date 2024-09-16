Brenner: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Brennero, the new TV series broadcast on Rai 1? In total, four episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 8 episodes): the first on Monday 16 September 2024; the fourth and final on Monday 7 October 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Monday, September 16, 2024

Second episode: Monday 23 September 2024

Third episode: Monday 30 September 2024

Episode 4: Monday, October 7, 2024

Duration

How long is each episode of Brennero on Rai 1? Each evening it will be broadcast on Monday evening from 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm. The total duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours, including commercial breaks.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Brennero, but where can we watch them live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs on Monday evenings at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.