Brenda Carvalho and Julinho make up one of the most solid couples in the local show business with more than 10 years of loving relationship and, although it may not seem like it, they have a great age difference. According to Júlio César de Andrade Moura, the former athlete’s real name, Brenda is the love of his life.

The former member of Exporto Brasil and the current host of the “A presión radio” program, who also has Peruvian nationality, met after overcoming their previous romances. She then knows one of the curiosities of this couple.

How many years apart are Brenda Carvalho and Julinho?

The dancer Brenda Carvalho He was born on October 4, 1986, making him currently 36 years old. Meanwhile, his sentimental partner and television host, Julinho, came into the world on October 31, 1965; that is, he is 57 years old. In this way, we can calculate that the couple is 21 years old.

Brenda Carvalho supported Julinho in his most difficult moments. Photo: Instagram

How is the relationship between Brenda Carvalho and Julinho?

After Brenda Carvalho put an end to their four-year marriage and Julinho separated from the model Paola Arias, both began a love relationship in August 2010, approximately.

“Everything happened so naturally. He understands me, he is romantic, gentleman, he is a friend, there are so many qualities that he has. People who know him know what I’m saying, ”said Brenda Carvalho when she was asked about her affair with Julinho.

Brenda Carvalho promised never to marry, so Julinho gave her a symbolic engagement ring. Photo. instagram

Despite the big age difference, both celebrities continue their love affair with their own rules. This is how Brenda and Julinho do not consider marriage as one of their plans:

“I am not getting married, the dream of marriage was taken from me and Julinho too. We are going to live our life as it is. We have our totally different way, I know, (…) and we respect each other, which is the most important thing. Relationships with respect are the best there can be,” the Brazilian told El Popular.

Do Brenda Carvalho and Julinho have children?

Although the former soccer player has children, the couple as such does not have their own children as a result of their relationship of more than ten years. Nevertheless, Brenda Carvalho revealed in recent years that he froze his eggs, because he wants to have a boy and a girl: “He (Julinho) He told me: ‘Let’s freeze it to be sure’, and then we tried to do it naturally. If we don’t succeed, we will do the other thing, which is insemination and everything”.

Brenda Carvalho in “This is war”

The former member of Exporto Brasil also participated in the reality program “Esto es guerra”. In 2015, Brenda Carvalho was announced as part of the ‘Las cobras’ team.

Does Brenda Carvalho not want to marry Julinho?

The former member of Axé Bahía clarified that she would never accept a marriage proposal to Julinho, but that does not mean that she is not in love with the former athlete. According to Brenda Carvalho Marriage is not his priority, as he has already gone through a divorce.

“He (Julinho) never told me do you want to marry me, because he knows my answer will be no. You imagine? I said thank you. I respect the subject of marriage very much, too much, I love going to a wedding, wearing the ring, but not putting it on. I already wore it once and regretted it. So much that I regretted it, I said. ‘Never again’, and that was a promise I made to myself,” he told El Popular.