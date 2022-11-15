The price of gold suffered strong declines for 7 consecutive months since it almost recorded its highest level ever at $2070 an ounce, but the month of November witnessed a price uprising for gold in response to the decline and strong pressure, so it jumped by about $170 in the past ten sessions, and approached the highest level. His in 3 months was then at 1808 dollars.

These consecutive monthly declines were due to the Federal Reserve’s moves to aggressively increase interest rates by 75 basis points to fight accelerating inflation.

The markets are currently counting 50 basis points instead of 75 points as an interest rate hike at the last Fed meeting in December, and we will see if the yellow metal will continue to compensate for its losses in the last month of the year.

As for the currency front, the euro benefited from the dollar’s decline and recovered its large losses over a year and a half since recording its last peak at 1.2250 levels, after which it entered a long downside trend that reached its last bottom at 0.9537 levels last September.

There is no doubt that energy prices, the Ukrainian war, the raising of interest rates on the dollar, and other factors put pressure on the euro greatly, with recording the bottom of September and breaking the parity price with the dollar over a period of four months, and we are now seeing a rebound from this bottom as it moved away from it somewhat, especially in the last sessions after US inflation data, and it is currently approaching its highest price in about 4 months.