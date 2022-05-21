Starting this Sunday (22), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will head the Brazilian delegation at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA), until the 28th, in Geneva, Switzerland. The assembly is the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO). The purpose of the meeting, which takes place every year in May, is to deliberate on topics of common interest in the field of health.

This year, the theme of the WHA is “Health for Peace, Peace for Health”. The meeting’s agenda is extensive, with more than 73 items. According to the Ministry of Health, among the main topics of interest to the folder are global strategies to combat influenza, polio, non-communicable chronic diseases, neglected diseases, tuberculosis, HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections.

Other issues highlighted by the Brazilian government are the strengthening of the International Health Regulations and the improvement of the response to public health emergencies, which includes the discussions around the new treaty on pandemics.

“Queiroga also participates in bilateral meetings with different partner countries, in addition to groupings such as Mercosur and CPLP. The Brazilian minister will also have the opportunity to participate in side events promoted by relevant international organizations in global health, such as Unitaid, the Stop TB Partnership, and the World Heart Federation,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.