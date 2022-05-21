Biden’s timid turn towards Cuba

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The historic trip of President Obama to the island of the Castros
President Obama’s historic trip to the island of the Castros
Remittances, travel and family reintegration agreements are the keys.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 21, 2022, 06:14 PM
Earlier this week, the government of Joe Biden took the first steps of a commitment made during the presidential campaign: to mark a distance from the measures introduced by the presidency of his predecessor, Donald Trump.
The Trump era was not an easy time for relations between Washington and Havana. During the Republican presidency (2017-2021), the former president put an end to the thaw introduced by the Obama administration, restricted American travel to the island and limited remittances to Cuba.
“These are all unilateral measures by the US and do not represent a rapprochement towards Cuba at the diplomatic level, beyond the recent talks on migration.”
Furthermore, perhaps one of his most severe and symbolic blows was when In 2020, Trump included the Cuban government on the list of countries that do not collaborate in the fight against terrorism. A year later (2021), Trump again declared Cuba a “State sponsor of terrorism”.
Although Biden is still far from promoting a diplomatic thaw like the one introduced by Obama – who in 2016 became the first US president to go to Havana after almost 90 years – and it is hardly a unilateral gesture by Washington that has had few reactions in Havana, this is undoubtedly a key point.
“These are all unilateral measures by the US and do not represent a rapprochement towards Cuba at the diplomatic level, beyond the recent talks on migration,” analyst William LeoGrande said for Efe.
May 21, 2022, 06:14 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Bidens #timid #turn #Cuba
Leave a Reply