Biden’s timid turn towards Cuba

Earlier this week, the government of Joe Biden took the first steps of a commitment made during the presidential campaign: to mark a distance from the measures introduced by the presidency of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The Trump era was not an easy time for relations between Washington and Havana. During the Republican presidency (2017-2021), the former president put an end to the thaw introduced by the Obama administration, restricted American travel to the island and limited remittances to Cuba.

Furthermore, perhaps one of his most severe and symbolic blows was when In 2020, Trump included the Cuban government on the list of countries that do not collaborate in the fight against terrorism. A year later (2021), Trump again declared Cuba a “State sponsor of terrorism”.

Although Biden is still far from promoting a diplomatic thaw like the one introduced by Obama – who in 2016 became the first US president to go to Havana after almost 90 years – and it is hardly a unilateral gesture by Washington that has had few reactions in Havana, this is undoubtedly a key point.

“These are all unilateral measures by the US and do not represent a rapprochement towards Cuba at the diplomatic level, beyond the recent talks on migration,” analyst William LeoGrande said for Efe.