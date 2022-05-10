There are 1,219 Brazilians playing in other countries; in 5 years, France had the biggest growth of athletes abroad

Brazil is the biggest exporter of soccer players. This is what a report released by the Cies (International Center for Sport Studies), based in Switzerland, this Monday (May 9, 2022). Here’s the intact (807 KB, in French).

With 1,219 players working abroad, the country leads the ranking of exporters. Next comes France (978) and Argentina (815).

Between 2017 and 2022, France was the country that most increased the number of athletes playing away from home: from 770 to 978, an increase of 27%. Holland and Colombia complete the top of the biggest growths, with 137 and 124 players, respectively.

The biggest drops in sending players abroad were in Serbia (-69), Romania (-46) and South Korea (-43).

UEFA HAS MORE EXPATRIATES

Among the confederations, the UEFA (Europe) leagues have the highest proportion of players playing outside their home countries: a presence of 27.3%. Concacaf (North, Central America and the Caribbean), with 25.1%, and AFC (Asia), with 16.7%, complete the podium.

Conmebol (South America) has the lowest proportion, with the presence of 9.2% of expatriates until May 1 of this year. The result represents an increase of 1.2% compared to 2017.

PORTUGAL

Until May 1st of this year, 231 Brazilians played in teams from the first 3 divisions of Portuguese football. It is the main migration route for players.

The report highlights that “Most migration still occurs between geographically close countries”, such as English players who mainly play in Scotland (146) and Wales (112).

Among the biggest exporters, just over half of French players are in countries close to home. Luxembourg is home to 13% of athletes, followed by Belgium (10%), England (9%), Italy (8%), Spain (6%) and Switzerland (5%).