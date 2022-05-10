The portal consumer.gov.br received 513,283 complaints in the first 4 months of 2022. Complaints are up 10% compared to the same period in 2021 and are mainly addressed to the financial sector.

Banks, financial institutions and card administrators received 137,666 complaints from January to April. That is, almost 27% of all complaints registered on consumer.gov.br in the first 4 months of this year.

Cards and payroll loans are the biggest targets for consumers. Problems with credit, debit and store cards alone resulted in 47,961 records and payroll-deductible credit, 26,789.

In note, the abecs (Brazilian Association of Credit Card Companies and Services) said this volume of complaints reflects increased use of cards and the government’s complaints portal. According to the association, “the platform records only one complaint for more than 230 thousand card transactions”.

“The analysis of data related to complaints also needs to consider that the use of cards and digital payments by Brazilians has grown at rates above 30%, having registered more than 30 billion transactions in 2021 alone – the equivalent of more than 85 million of payments per day”said Abecs.

already the Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) said it implemented self-regulation of payroll-deductible loans in 2020 to curb “bad practices” in the product offer. Since then, 875 bank correspondents have been warned or had their activities suspended.

Air transport grows

Complaints against the air sector rose 83% in the 1st quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. As a result, air transport went from 5th to 3rd place in the ranking of economic segments with the highest number of complaints on consumer.gov.br.

The portal registered 54,937 complaints against the airline industry in the first 4 months of this year. About 25% relate to difficulty or delay in returning values ​​and refunding. Another 10% is on flight cancellations.

With the rise of complaints, the senacon (National Consumer Bureau) asked the Procons to check the complaints against the airlines. In addition, he recommended that these companies improve consumer communication and report on regulatory changes.

THE AirHelp said the increase in complaints reflects the industry’s recovery and the effects of the omni. The Covid-19 variant caused a series of cancellations at the beginning of the year, precisely at a time when many passengers were taking advantage of the holidays and the relaxation of measures to prevent covid-19 to return to travel by plane.

Portal

Consumer.gov.br is a portal of the National Consumer Secretariat that allows for dialogue between consumers and companies to resolve consumer disputes over the internet. The portal seeks to mediate the conflict before the consumer resorts to Procons and Justice.

Today, the average solution rate is 77% and the average response time is 7 days on the portal. Senacon said that consumer.gov.br is “efficient in solving problems between companies and consumers”. In addition, it provides information that contributes to market monitoring actions and defense of consumer interests.