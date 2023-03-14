The Brazilian Police investigates a second instance court magistrate and his son for allegedly sell court sentences to drug dealers, Official sources reported this Tuesday.

Both were the object of an operation that seeks to clarify their degree of collaboration with a criminal group dedicated to “international drug trafficking” and “money laundering”, among other financial crimes, according to the Federal Police in a note.

According to the Brazilian press, the investigated judge is Cândido Ribeiro, from the Federal Regional Court of the First Region (TRF-1, second instance), as well as his son, lawyer Ravik Ribeiro.

In the event that the investigation goes ahead and charges are made, They could face penalties of up to 12 years in prison.

The suspects would have bought real estate, luxury vehicles, jewelry and crypto assets that would be above their declared income.

According to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the companies suspected of participating in the scheme moved more than 60 million reais in cryptocurrencies; that is to say, around eleven million dollars.

The suspicion is that the judge and his son have a connection to the Operation Flight Level II investigation, also opened this Tuesday.

In this investigation, five preventive detention orders, five temporary detention and another 25 search and capture, in Minas Gerais, Sao Paulo and Santa Catarina. The first phase of the flight level occurred in 2021.

In the operation launched this Tuesday against the magistrate, the agents completed 17 raids in the Federal District of Brasilia and in the cities of Belo Horizonte and Sao Luiz.

The search warrants were issued by the Superior Court of Justice (third instance).

In parallel, the Federal Police also deployed this Tuesday another action against the drug gang that apparently received favorable treatment from Ribeiroin Belo Horizonte, Sao Paulo and Florianópolis, where they seek to arrest ten suspects.

In the operation, the Brazilian authorities seized vehicles and real estate, in addition to blocking bank accounts and crypto assets of 34 individuals and legal entities.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE and O GLOBO (BRAZIL) / GDA

