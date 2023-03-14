Military aircraft | A Russian fighter jet hit a US aircraft in the Black Sea – this is known from the events

Two Russian fighter jets disturbed the drone by flying in front of it.

Russian fighter jet hit a US drone and forced it to crash in the Black Sea on Tuesday morning.

According to the United States, two Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets interfered with the MQ-9 Reaper by flying in front of it and spraying fuel towards the aircraft.

Finally, a Russian fighter jet hit the propeller of the aircraft, which resulted in the aircraft falling into the sea.

“Dangerous and unprofessional actions by the Russians almost resulted in the planes crashing,” said the Air Force general and commander of US Air Forces in Europe and Africa James Hecker in the bulletin.

News agency Diplomatic sources of NATO, the military alliance, interviewed by AFP believed that the matter would be settled diplomatically and would not lead to a more serious confrontation.

According to the United States, Russian planes have interfered with American and allied planes before.

The United States condemns Russia’s actions as irresponsible. Russia has not yet commented on the matter.

Model was, according to the United States, performing a routine mission in international waters in the Black Sea. According to the US, it usually does not inform Russia about the movements of its drones in the Black Sea in advance, because the protocol does not require it.

The remote-controlled Reaper drone is usually used for surveillance and surveillance, but it can also be equipped with missiles and bombs.

The Reaper drone is about 11 meters long and has a wingspan of 20 meters. It can stay in the sky for a maximum of 40 hours.