An anesthetist from Colombian nationality was arrested this Monday in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro as an alleged responsible for sexual abuse of women during surgical proceduresreported official sources.

The suspect, who was arrested at his residence in Barra Tijuca, in the west zone of Rio, is also being investigated for “produce and store” images of pedophilia, which “including even babies less than a year old”according to the Civil Police in a note.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed by the authorities, although according to the local press he is Andrés Eduardo Onate, 32 years oldis suspected of sexually abusing sedated patients while they were undergoing surgeries in public and private network hospitals.

STUPRATING ANESTHETIST | A Colombian anesthetist, identified as Andres Eduardo Onate Carrillo, 32, was imprisoned in this second group (16), accused of raping patients during surgeries. The man still filmed the entire criminal action. #sbtrio pic.twitter.com/eIEA9oS9za — SBT Rio (@sbtrio) January 16, 2023

The analysis of the material drew attention due to the seriousness and number of files, which even included babies with less than a year of life.

According to the investigations, which began in December 2022, the doctor “He had the habit of recording” the abuses in the operating room and “save the images”.

The agents also verified that he kept on his electronic devices “more than 20,000 files with images of sexual abuse of children and adolescents.”

“The analysis of the material drew attention due to the seriousness and number of files, which even included babies less than a year old,” the statement added.

The anesthetist Andres Eduardo Oñate Carrillo, 32, was arrested in this second fair in RJ for raping women sedated in surgery; He taxed himself abusing them. He is still being investigated for producing and storing more than 20 thousand files of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/cQgTKcFNXT — BREAD (@forumpandlr) January 16, 2023

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro affirmed that it hopes to advance in the investigations, with new procedures in “all the clinics” in which the anesthetist works, and to find “possible new victims.”

In July last year, another anesthetist, identified as Giovanni Quintella, was also arrested in Rio after being caught sexually abusing a pregnant patient while a team of doctors performed a caesarean section on her.

EFE.

