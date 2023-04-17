BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said on Monday that he had discussed measures that could guarantee the flow of fertilizer imports through Brazil, during a meeting in Brasília with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov.

In addition, according to Vieira, initiatives were discussed to expand meat exports from Brazil to Russia.

“Russia supplies approximately a quarter of the fertilizers imported by Brazil. I discussed measures with Minister Lavrov to ensure the flow of this vitally important input for our agriculture,” said Vieira.

“We also express our expectation of expanding the number of Brazilian establishments qualified to export products of animal origin to Russia”, he added.

The Brazilian chancellor also stated that he dealt with the Russian representative on bilateral and international issues.

In a statement, also after the meeting, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that the two countries will make efforts to expand collaboration in the area of ​​energy, especially in peaceful nuclear energy.

Lavrov said that the two countries are reaffirming constructive cooperation, which, according to him, does not depend on changes in the international situation.

The meeting between Vieira and Lavrov takes place in the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February last year.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Written by Fabricio de Castro; Editing by Maria Carolina Marcello and Alexandre Caverni)