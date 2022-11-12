Brazil had 114 different models of light electrified vehicles, being hybrids or plug-in electrics, from 39 brands, in numbers referring to October 2022.

The information was released by Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE)which highlights that the numbers of the Brazilian market are close to the European market, which offers between 150 and 200 models of plug-in electric vehicles.

To get an idea of ​​the jump of these vehicles in Brazil in May, according to a survey by ABVE Data, there were exactly 70 models of light vehicles electrified in that month – an increase of 63% compared to the October scenario.

This year, sales of these vehicles should represent a 30% increase over 2021, and should reach around 45,000 units licensed by December. The highlight of 2022 is the plug-in hybrid Corolla Cross, with more than 10 thousand units sold.

See below the complete list of models and the best sellers until October:

“Today, the Brazilian electromobility market is much more diversified, able to serve an increasing number of buyers, and this trend will expand in the coming months,” said ABVE’s president, Adalberto Maluf, in a statement released.