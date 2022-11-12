During the inauguration of a natural gas pipeline in the northern province of Kastamoni, Erdogan indicated that drilling has been completed in nine of the ten wells in the first phase of the Sakarya gas field at the seabed.

“We hope to start consuming this gas next year,” Erdogan said by video link.

Turkey discovered natural gas off its northern coast in 2020, and its volume has since been estimated at 540 billion cubic metres.

Erdogan stated that Turkey has established an “energy base” in Sakarya, which will become a record market for natural gas with the inclusion of domestic supplies.

“We are preparing to build an advanced market for natural gas where multiple products and multiple contracts combine to form reference prices,” he said.

Erdogan did not mention Russia in his speech.

In recent weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that it is possible to establish a natural gas hub in Turkey very quickly, anticipating the emergence of many European customers in such a market.