Juarez City.- The Bravos de Juárez were twice ahead on the scoreboard, but on both occasions they did not know how to take advantage of the opportunity and allowed Atlas to tie them, 2-2, on Friday night on the opening day of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX.

On the field of the Benito Juárez Stadium, Ángel Zaldívar received the ball just outside the area in the center, turned his whole body to get past the defender, shot with his left foot and put it close to the base of José Hernández’s left post in the 37th minute.

Just four minutes into the second half, a corner kick from the left seemed harmless, but just outside the area the Juarez defense failed to clear it, Atlas filtered the ball through and Eduardo Aguirre beat Sebastián Jurado from below to tie the match.

At minute 24, the referee was called by the VAR to review a possible penalty committed on Manu Castro. After seeing the play, the referee determined that it was indeed a penalty in favor of the Bravos, which was awarded by the recently substituted Avilés Hurtado to make it 2-1. The Bravos only had 12 minutes left to enjoy it, thanks to Moisés Mosquera committing an unnecessary foul on the left wing and Luis Reyes appeared on the penalty with a solid header to once again equalize the score.

In a first half lacking clear goal scoring chances, in the 19th minute Jairo Torres received the ball on the left wing, cut back to the centre, dared to shoot with his right foot and the ball hit the right post of the goal defended by José Hernández.

In addition to the goal, the most relevant event of the first half was the expulsion of Bravos coach Mauricio Barbieri in the 33rd minute for complaining about an action in which Hared Ortega suffered a blow to the face.

Next Saturday, the Bravos will visit the Diablos Rojos del Toluca in a match from Matchday 2.