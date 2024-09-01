Why did he kill? Sharon Verzeni? It is one of the questions, if not the main one, that will be asked today Moussa Sangarethe 31-year-old man who confessed to the murder of the 33-year-old barmaid, killed in Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo, on the night between July 29 and 30. Sangare will be questioned today at 9 in the Bergamo prison, where he is being held.

The prosecutor Emanuele Marchisio and the acting prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota have asked the investigating judge to validate the arrest on the charge of murder with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation, also considering the 4 knives he went out with on the night of the crime, and the futile motives.

On record, so far, is the confession made during the interrogation on August 30. “Sorry for what is about to happen,” Sangare allegedly told the victim before stabbing her. And he also reported Sharon’s words: “Why, why, why?”

The framework of the investigation is outlined but not yet complete. Today’s interrogation will provide elements that will also be of interest to Luigi Scudieri, lawyer of the Verzeni family. After the murderer’s confession, the lawyer took a clear position with a note: “I’ve heard talk in these hours of a ‘sudden fit’of ‘outburst of anger’ and lack of premeditation. However, according to the information made public, Mr. Moussa Sangare would have left his home in Suisio with four knives of significant size and before killing Sharon in Terno d’Isola he had plenty of time to threaten two other people as well”.

Further information could come from the two boys who were allegedly threatened by Sangare before the murder: “They would do well to come forward”, Scudieri said.

“Moussa was a good boy, drugs changed him”

The relationship between the family and Sangare, linked to addiction problems, is also in the spotlight. “Moussa was a good guy, he might have seemed strange perhaps but calm, at least until he went to the United States, and then to London in 2019: he came back admitting that he had started using synthetic drugs. He was no longer himself“, says Awa, Sangare’s sister, to Eco di Bergamo.

“When they told us that he was the one who killed that poor girl, we were shocked. We knew he wasn’t well, but we never thought it could come to this. Mom is very sick, we are sick. It shouldn’t have ended like this, absolutely not. Our thoughts go out to that poor girl, to Sharon and her family. We are truly saddened,” she says.

“We did everything we could to free him from his addiction, to entrust him to someone who could help him, but he always refused.. After having verbalized the complaints, they gave us the flyers of the anti-violence centers, while for a possible hospitalization in some center to help Moussa out of his addiction, they answered us that it was up to him to show up voluntarily”.