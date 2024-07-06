The German league is already moving into a transfer market that will improve both the performance of the Bundesliga and the clubs that make up the league. After a season in which Bayer Leverkusen was crowned champion, Bayern want to prevent it from happening again. Here are some rumours and some of the latest news from this transfer market in Germany:
The Canadian has been a target for Real Madrid since last summer, but the high level that Ferland Mendy has shown this season at left back has made the priority to renew the Frenchman’s contract and then manage the signing of Alphonso Davies. Real Madrid do not see the need to pay between 50 and 60 million euros for the player, although there are several media outlets that already see his arrival at Chamartín as imminent.
The Danish midfielder has made a name for himself at both Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid. The Tottenham midfielder is keen to leave London this summer and is said to be interested in Sky Germany Borussia see him as an excellent alternative to Pascal Groß.
Munich wants to sell the 26-year-old Moroccan and has already valued him at 20 million euros, a decent amount to secure his services. Kompany does not count on him and he will be one of Bayern’s departures this summer.
Pepelu could change teams, according to reports ImageEintracht Frankfurt are taking significant steps to secure the services of a player who last season scored eight goals and provided one assist in 39 official matches. The German club is awaiting a possible transfer of Pascal Groß to Borussia Dortmund. If the midfielder packs his bags, their board will not hesitate and will launch a serious offensive and try to extend his contract until 2028.
The Georgian goalkeeper has been one of the highlights of the Euros with Georgia. That is why, despite being aware of his departure from Valencia, he has not yet been linked with any club, although many rumours place him in the Premier League. The Georgian goalkeeper is still looking for a club and so far, the only thing that is known is that he has rejected Bayern Munich, who did not think of taking advantage of his services.
Crystal Palace’s attacking sensation this past season has attracted the attention of teams such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United. In the end, the player has decided to leave England and the Premier League, change his surroundings and join the team managed by Vicent Kompany in Munich. A sum of 70 million euros would reflect the move to the Bundesliga.
Niclas Füllkrug has had a great season with Borussia Dortmund and, given that he is 31 years old, it would not be a bad idea for Dortmund to make a profit on him. Stuttgart would be willing to sign him and it would be a way out for the German, who is also playing in the Champions League this season.
The current Leipzig player is a whim of Guardiola for next season. However, the Spaniard is also wanted by FC Barcelona, and Manchester City have taken action so that they do not get ahead of them. Dani Olmo’s release clause is around 60 million euros, an amount that whoever wants him will have to pay.
The left-back, who has been on loan at Dortmund, was due to return to Chelsea. However, they have decided to do business and make a profit on the player who was wanted by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Aston Villa has decided to pay 45 million to acquire the services of the Dutch footballer and has already made it official on all of its social networks and its respective website.
More news about the transfer market
#Latest #Bundesliga #transfer #news #rumours #Alphonso #Davies #Mamardashvili..
Leave a Reply