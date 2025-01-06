The priority of the Ministry of Defense that directs Margaret Robles for this year it will be reconstruction and repair of localities affected by DANA and “meeting the needs of affected people.” “We must continue working together,” the minister said this Monday during her speech at this year’s military Easter, which is celebrated at the Royal Palace of Madrid. “Spain is proud of its Armed Forces, which will be in Valencia for as long as necessary,” said Robles, who has asked for the trust of the Spanish people in their institutions because “Spain is a great country capable of writing great pages” and is more that “which unites us than that which separates us.”

More information soon.