Thanks to the goals of Victor Guzman Y Carlos Cisneros, Chivas got back on the road to victory by winning 1-2 over Juarez Braves in it Benito Juárez Olympic Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Date 4 of the Closing Tournament 2023, of the MX League.
However, once again the Herd showed a double face, since in the first half it was a little more than the rival, being forceful in front, but for the complementary part, they ran out of ideas, they backed down almost 35 minutes, letting the frontiers grow and were close to drawing them almost at the end, if it weren’t for the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenezsince the Argentine Thomas Molinawho entered in the second half, was close to getting a double.
Without further ado, here is the qualification for each pupil of the Serbian Veljko Paunovic:
Miguel Jimenez (9): He ended up being a hero again. At the end of the match he saved a header from mill who had goal direction and previously also said no to carlos salcedo. In the first half he correctly shrunk an arrival from the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez. Later, he deflected a free kick from the Uruguayan Maximilian Olivera and rejected a long shot from Mauro Lainez.
Gilberto Sepulveda (7): Like all the defense, he was bad in the air game, so much so that in the goal of Bravos could not follow Salcedowho connected the ball so that mill scored. He knew how to close a play by the Bullwho entered the area after an error by chiquetealso rejected some dangerous balls that went to the area.
Jesus Chiquete (6): Again he was about to put on the villain costume. In a play of procedure, he wanted to delay for the goalkeeper, playing badly, letting The bull went straight to the area, although in the end he knew how to close well, thanks to the support of tiba Y Wacho. He anticipated on long balls and swept when necessary.
Alan Mozo (6): Once again he was tied up without getting on the attack. On defensive issues he was fine, he blocked, recovered and won one-on-one duels.
Cristian Calderon (5): He had his chance to start as a starter, without leaving good impressions. Such as Waiter, he did not dare to go up to the border area, stepping on it only once, not knowing what to do when he was there. He suffered on defense and was lost in the passing game.
Ruben Gonzalez (9): The best of the flock. Although he had some bad deliveries, he was improving, had correct crosses and recovered a large number of balls, running from one side to another, continually hindering the crosses. He was totally melted down and left at 72 ‘.
Fernando Beltran (6): Again he had his sparks. In the play of the first goal he was encouraged to jump forward, having an understanding with Alvarado to finish in the area, count on the luck that the ball passed to an opponent to release a shot that crashed into the crossbar so that Cisneros will push She had another shot that went very high. In the plugin he lowered his performance, although he tried to make a play similar to the one in the first half, this time he lost.
Victor Guzman (6): Except for the penalty he scored, very little from Pocho. He pushed like everyone else, tried to orchestrate the attack, but as time passed he faded and disappeared, his presence not being noticed for the other 45 minutes.
Roberto Alvarado (7): He also had a bad duel, however, he was involved in the two actions of the goal. In the first, he was the one who got the penalty after a cross that ended up in the hand of Olive. In the second, he was the one who was associated with beltran for him to reach the area and get the shot. Outside of it, totally lost, without ideas towards the front. He left at 84′.
Carlos Cisneros (8): Of the attackers, he was once again the one who most tried to do something different. Whenever he faced he lost, but in the action of the goal it is highlighted that he always followed the play to get to push the ball after bursting on the crossbar. For the second part he stole the ball to set up a counterattack that was for more, but it took him a while to decide, missing the surprise. He left in the cart at 84 ‘.
Ronaldo Cisneros (4): He had a new opportunity, but there was little he could do. Although he constantly supports with the pressure, he could never have the ball at his feet. He left the field at 66′.
Daniel Rios: (5): He entered at 66 ‘. the same luck as ronaldo. He barely touched the ball twice, the first time he didn’t know what to do with the ball and the second time he sent a high shot.
Hiram Mier (7): He entered at 72 ‘. His presence served to play with a line of three defenders, without getting into trouble directly.
Pavel Perez (5): He saw action at 84 ‘. In his first time with the ball, he tried to make an individual move advancing meters, without knowing what to do afterwards. Nothing more.
Alejandro Mayorga (6): He stepped onto the field at 84′. His task was to defensively support the chicote on the left side, complying correctly.
