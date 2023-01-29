However, once again the Herd showed a double face, since in the first half it was a little more than the rival, being forceful in front, but for the complementary part, they ran out of ideas, they backed down almost 35 minutes, letting the frontiers grow and were close to drawing them almost at the end, if it weren’t for the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenezsince the Argentine Thomas Molinawho entered in the second half, was close to getting a double.

Without further ado, here is the qualification for each pupil of the Serbian Veljko Paunovic:

RED-WHITE TRIUMPH! With goals from Víctor Guzmán through penalties (23′) and Carlos Cisneros (38′), the #Chivas they defeated 2-1 #juarez at the border Tomás Molina scored for the locals (60′).

Outstanding performance of “Wacho” Jiménez.#Titans #LigaBBVAMX https://t.co/H5EZpD04wr — Titans of MX soccer (@Titanesfut27) January 29, 2023

⚽️⚽️ The goal of Carlos Cisneros 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/bdKbNcgcWe — Red and White 🇲🇨 (@RojoyBlanco1906) January 29, 2023