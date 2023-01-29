Thanks to the goals of Victor Guzman Y Carlos CisnerosChivas returned to the path of victory by beating Bravos de Juárez 1-2 in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX.
However, in Twitter The fans, specialists and other users showed their sorrow at seeing again two very different faces of the Guadalajara team, something similar to what happened against Toluca, although this time they managed to keep the result in favor. After an acceptable first half, in the plugin they only dedicated themselves to defending, with the eleven players stuck behind midfield for almost 30 minutes, leaving the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez as a figure, by covering the last two attempts of the locals through carlos salcedo and the Argentine Thomas Molinaauthor of the only goal of juarez.
It was strongly criticized that the Sacred Flock bet a lot on the ball, making several childish mistakes, looking very weak in the air game, apart from being expressed that it seems that they do not have forwards that really weigh on the field, after the few times they Ronaldo Cisneros Y Daniel Rios They interacted with the ball.
In any case, despite the fact that there is still a lot to work on on the part of the Serbian coaching staff Veljko Paunovicit was highlighted that the important thing was to add three points, to maintain a positive streak in visits to Bravos and have specified the few arrivals they had.
Taking into account what some media say, beto valdes of Fox Sports threw that Chivas it does not work, since it does not exist in the collective. Other users ranted again with the unfortunate performance of Alan Mozo, Christian Calderon, Robert Alvarado, ronaldoagain Jesus Chiquete And till The Pochosince apart from the goal he did not appear much in the match, while one of the praised was ruben gonzalezsince he showed great condition by running all over the field to recover the ball, ending up melted.
In the end, the first goal of the Pocho Guzman with the jacket of Chivas It is one of the most viewed images, since now he is also the first captain above Isaac Brizuela, Jesus Sanchez and company, however, there was no shortage of those who claimed that not everything is the fault of the coach but of all the players, since they do not look fit enough to hold out for 90 minutes, showing that they have no weight or ideas and therefore end up asking for the time .
